Crypto Flipsider News – April 29th – Germany, SEC, Chia, Ethereum, European Investment Bank By DailyCoin



Crypto Flipsider News – April 29th – Germany, SEC, Chia, Ethereum, European Investment Bank



After the celebrity parade happened yesterday, we returned to the usual seriousness of the crypto world. The flipsider stayed very happy. Moreover, today we got breaking news from Germany. It’s the country of people with a meticulous mindset, so is our flipsider.

Read in the digest:

European Investment Bank issues a bond on

Germany allows 4000 Spezialfonds to invest in crypto assets

SEC takes more time to approve VanEck ETF application

“Green” Bitcoin is gaining momentum

One of the most expensive collectible cards was bought with

European Investment Bank Issues Two-Year Digital Bond on ETH Blockchain

After ETH reached a new highest point, EIB plans to offer a digital bond on the Ethereum blockchain. The inaugural sale will reach 100 million euros ($121 million).

Flipsider:

Yes, and Ethereum killers are increasing as well because the ETH network still has high gas fees.

Germany Established New Legislation Enabling 4000 Spezialfonds to Invest in Crypto Assets

To be precise, 4000 existing institutional investment funds will now be eligible to invest in cryptocurrency. This means that hypothetically around €1.2 trillion ($1.8 trillion) can be invested in Bitcoin or any other digital currency.

Flipsider:

Oppositely, the other German institution issues a concern about Binance’s stock tokens offering. Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, or BaFin, suspects the biggest crypto exchange, Binance, in violation of the country’s securities laws because of its recently announced stock tokens service.

So, Germany takes steps in crypto implementation, but their regulations are quite strict.

SEC Took More Time to Make a Decision on the Approval of the VanEck Bitcoin ETF Application

SEC put on wait-list VanEck’s proposed Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). Its adoption will allow financial institutions and retailers to trade in crypto without investing in it directly.

Flipsider:

Green Bitcoin is Gaining Momentum

Chia Network, a US-based start-up from San Francisco, created to design an eco-friendlier blockchain, launched pre-sales in China. Now, the price of Chia is around $200-300.

Almost all small exchanges in China have launched the pre-sale of @chia_project , which is known as “Green Bitcoin”. But the three major exchanges, Binance Huobi OKEx, have not listed. The pre-sale price of Chia is around US$200-300. pic.twitter.com/cupUivuJl1 — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) April 27, 2021

Flipsider:

Still, their pre-mining regulation standards do not match Bitcoin’s initial values of decentralization.

A “Holy Grail” of the Collecting Industry Was Purchased on Goldin Auctions with Litecoin for $1.68 Million

Someone just bought the 2000 Playoff Contenders #144 Tom Brady card using crypto, on Goldin Auctions through a partnership with Gemini.

BREAKING: Our $1.7M Tom Brady Card was purchased using Litecoin.This is one of the most expensive hard assets ever paid for in crypto. pic.twitter.com/6AidOfSx3I — Goldin Auctions (@GoldinAuctions) April 28, 2021

Flipsider:

Sometimes, the NFT hype subsides, and real collectibles return. Check our article about this.

