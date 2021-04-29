Copper slips below $10,000 as rally stalls ahead of holidays

Article content
London copper prices edged lower on Friday, after touching their highest level in more than 10 years above $10,000 in the previous session, as investors gauged the potential impact of high prices on demand for the industrial metal.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.2% at $9,867 a tonne, as of 0236 GMT. It rose to as high as $10,008 on Thursday, near a record of $10,190 hit in February 2011.
London copper was on track for its 12th monthly gain in last 13 months.
The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.5% to 71,950 yuan ($11,124.17) a tonne, after touching a record peak of 73,060 yuan earlier in the session.
The London exchange will be closed on May 3 for a bank holiday while the Chinese bourses will be shut from May 3-5 for the Labour Day break.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Factory activity in top metals consumer China expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in April as supply and transport bottlenecks weighed on production and overseas demand lost momentum.
* Copper’s rally, driven by a combination of optimism about recovery prospects for the pandemic-hit global economy and supply concerns, is likely to stall in the second half of 2021 as China reins in stimulus spending, a Reuters poll showed.
* Asian shares slipped but world stocks held near a record high after strong U.S. economic data and the Federal Reserve’s commitment to continue supporting the economy fueled investors’ appetite for risk.
