Copper slips below $10,000 as rally stalls ahead of holidays

Article content

London copper prices edged lower on Friday, after touching their highest level in more than 10 years above $10,000 in the previous session, as investors gauged the potential impact of high prices on demand for the industrial metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.2% at $9,867 a tonne, as of 0236 GMT. It rose to as high as $10,008 on Thursday, near a record of $10,190 hit in February 2011.

London copper was on track for its 12th monthly gain in last 13 months.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.5% to 71,950 yuan ($11,124.17) a tonne, after touching a record peak of 73,060 yuan earlier in the session.

The London exchange will be closed on May 3 for a bank holiday while the Chinese bourses will be shut from May 3-5 for the Labour Day break.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Factory activity in top metals consumer China expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in April as supply and transport bottlenecks weighed on production and overseas demand lost momentum.

* Copper’s rally, driven by a combination of optimism about recovery prospects for the pandemic-hit global economy and supply concerns, is likely to stall in the second half of 2021 as China reins in stimulus spending, a Reuters poll showed.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares slipped but world stocks held near a record high after strong U.S. economic data and the Federal Reserve’s commitment to continue supporting the economy fueled investors’ appetite for risk.

PRICES

Three month LME aluminum

Most active ShFE aluminum

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

($1 = 6.4699 yuan)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich)