Comcast Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Comcast Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Comcast (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Comcast announced earnings per share of $0.76 on revenue of $27.21B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.5852 on revenue of $26.72B.

Comcast shares are up 15% from the beginning of the year, still down 7.65% from its 52 week high of $58.58 set on March 16. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 9.02% from the start of the year.

Comcast follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Comcast’s report follows an earnings beat by Visa A on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $5.73B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $5.56B.

Verizon had beat expectations on April 21 with first quarter EPS of $1.31 on revenue of $32.9B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $32.46B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar