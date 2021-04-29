Colton Underwood Turns Heads With Shirtless Photo Weeks After Coming Out as Gay

WENN/Instar

Two weeks after going public about his sexual orientation, the season 23 star of ‘The Bachelor’ flaunts his breathtaking abs while revealing that he has put his health ‘physically and mentally’ as priority.

Colton Underwood is turning heads with his shirtless photo. Two weeks after coming out of the closet, the season 23 star of “The Bachelor” showed off his body transformation and opened up about putting his mental and physical health as a priority.

Making use of Instagram on Wednesday, April 28, the 29-year-old former NFL player shared a slide of photos that flaunted his impressive abs and biceps. In the caption of his head-turning images, he wrote, “this year i prioritized my health. physically and mentally.”

Colton’s muscular appearance was quick to draw compliments from his fellow Bachelor Nation stars. Along with an eyes emoji, Clay Harbor left a comment that read, “Drop that ab workout bro.” Blake Horstmann, in the meantime, wrote, “That peloton is working doeeeee,” and Chris Randone added, “Bro…..chill.”

The shirtless post came just a few days after Colton was captured smiling ear-to-ear during a lunch outing with an unknown man in Silver Lake, Los Angeles. The two were also seen having a chit-chat in other photographs. After the meals, the TV personality and his friend hugged for a while. The two men were also seen at one point placing their hands on each other’s back in a caring gesture.

Nearly two weeks before the lunch sighting, “The Bachelorette” alum make a public announcement about his sexual orientation. During a “Good Morning America” interview on April 14, the former football player revealed to host Robin Roberts (II) that he “came to terms” with his sexuality earlier this year.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time, and I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year and trying to process it,” the ex-boyfriend of Cassie Randolph went on, “I’m emotional, but in such a good happy positive way. I’m happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

During the interview, Colton also admitted that he knew he was “different” since he was 6 years old and had got “into a place for me in personal life that was dark and bad.”