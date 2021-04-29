Coinbase offers customers a way to purchase crypto using PayPal By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Coinbase users with PayPal accounts will now have another way to purchase crypto through the exchange.

In an announcement from Coinbase today, the crypto exchange said it would be allowing its customers based in the U.S. to buy crypto using debit cards and bank accounts linked to their PayPal accounts. Coinbase said the move would let many users bypass automated clearing house and wire transfers — methods the exchange still offers — to fund crypto purchases.