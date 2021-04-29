Citrix Systems Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1 By Investing.com



Citrix Systems Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1



Investing.com – Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Citrix Systems announced earnings per share of $1.42 on revenue of $775.8M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.43 on revenue of $796.02M.

Citrix Systems shares are up 15% from the beginning of the year, still down 20.15% from its 52 week high of $173.46 set on July 22, 2020. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 9.02% from the start of the year.

Citrix Systems follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Citrix Systems’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $1.4 on revenue of $89.58B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.983 on revenue of $76.71B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on Tuesday with third quarter EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.

