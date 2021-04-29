Chinese regulators summon internet finance firms By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Tencent logo is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing
2/2
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese financial regulators on Thursday summoned 13 internet platforms engaged in financial business, including heavyweights Tencent and ByteDance, to order them to strengthen their regulatory compliance, the central bank said.
The move by the four regulators is part of efforts by authorities to rein in the country’s massive internet “platform economy,” which also includes an ongoing antitrust clampdown.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.