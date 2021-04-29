China’s yuan near 2-month high as Fed, Biden stimulus drag on dollar

Matilda Colman
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan strengthened on

Thursday to its firmest in nearly two months after the dollar

slid to nine-week lows following a dovish outlook from the

Federal Reserve and as the U.S. president outlined a fresh $1.8

trillion stimulus plan.

President Joe Biden proposed his sweeping new plan in a

speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, including $1

trillion in spending on education and healthcare over 10 years

and $800 billion in tax credits aimed at low- and middle-income

families.

Biden’s speech came after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on

Wednesday that “it is not time yet” to begin discussing any

change in policy after the U.S. central bank left interest rates

and its bond-buying program unchanged.

“The impact from the Fed overnight is still very clear, the

U.S. dollar index’s downward trend is extending and the yuan

should rise,” said a trader at a Chinese bank.

But in an indication that Sino-U.S. tensions that have

buffetted the yuan are far from over, Biden’s speech took aim at

China, pledging to maintain a strong U.S. military presence in

the Indo-Pacific and promising to boost technological

development and trade.

A trader at a foreign bank said that China’s currency would

continue to follow the dollar’s moves, and that the yuan still

faced resistance at its January peak.

Before the market open, the People’s Bank of China set the

yuan’s daily midpoint at 6.4715 per dollar, its

firmest since March 3.

Guided by the higher fixing, spot yuan opened at

6.4745 per dollar and firmed to 6.4641, its strongest since

March 3, before moderating to trade at 6.4716 by midday. That

was 73 pips stronger than Wednesday’s late session close.

The offshore yuan firmed to 6.4625 per dollar, also

its strongest level since March 3. By midday it had retreated to

6.4671 per dollar, still 86 pips stronger on the day.

The global dollar index stood at 90.588, up from the

previous close of 90.532 but near late-February lows.

“China’s solid macroeconomic fundamentals should continue to

provide support for the currency,” Matthew Ryan, senior market

analyst at Ebury, said in a note.

“We are seeing a progressive internationalization of the

yuan, whereby it continues to account for a growing share of the

world’s trade and foreign exchange reserve assets, with CNY used

increasingly for invoicing and payments. The latter still

accounts for much less than China’s weight in global trade,

suggesting room for growth and additional demand for the

currency.”

The yuan market at 4:16AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4715 6.4853 0.21%

Spot yuan 6.4716 6.4789 0.11%

Divergence from 0.00%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.88%

Spot change since 2005 27.89%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 96.71 96.77 -0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 90.588 90.532 0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4671 0.07%

*

Offshore 6.641 -2.55%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong

Zhang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

