China’s yuan near 2-month high as Fed, Biden stimulus drag on dollar

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan strengthened on

Thursday to its firmest in nearly two months after the dollar

slid to nine-week lows following a dovish outlook from the

Federal Reserve and as the U.S. president outlined a fresh $1.8

trillion stimulus plan.

President Joe Biden proposed his sweeping new plan in a

speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, including $1

trillion in spending on education and healthcare over 10 years

and $800 billion in tax credits aimed at low- and middle-income

families.

Biden’s speech came after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on

Wednesday that “it is not time yet” to begin discussing any

change in policy after the U.S. central bank left interest rates

and its bond-buying program unchanged.

“The impact from the Fed overnight is still very clear, the

U.S. dollar index’s downward trend is extending and the yuan

should rise,” said a trader at a Chinese bank.

But in an indication that Sino-U.S. tensions that have

buffetted the yuan are far from over, Biden’s speech took aim at

China, pledging to maintain a strong U.S. military presence in

the Indo-Pacific and promising to boost technological

development and trade.

A trader at a foreign bank said that China’s currency would