China’s factory activity growth slows on supply bottlenecks, soft demand

BEIJING — China’s factory activity expanded at a slower pace and missed forecasts in April as supply bottlenecks and rising costs weighed on production and overseas demand lost momentum.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) fell to 51.1 in April from 51.9 in March, data from the national Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Friday.

It remained above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis but was below the 51.7 expected in a Reuters poll of analysts.

“Some surveyed companies report that problems such as chip shortages, problems in international logistics, a shortage of containers, and rising freight rates are still severe,” NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe said in a statement accompanying the official PMI.

That contrasted with a private-sector survey, also released on Friday, which showed factory activity in April expanded at the fastest pace in four months although businesses in that release also reported a sharp surge in input costs.

China’s economic recovery quickened sharply in the first quarter of the year with record growth of 18.3%, shaking off the hit from last year’s COVID-19-induced slump. Analysts now expect the world’s second-largest economy to grow 8.6% in 2021.