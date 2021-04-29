China’s factory activity expands at slower pace in April

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Worker wearing a face mask works on a production line manufacturing bicycle steel rim at a factory in Hangzhou, Zhejiang

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory activity expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in April, although strong demand for manufacturing helped sustain growth in the sector.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) fell to 51.1 in April from 51.9 in March, data from the national Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Friday, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

Analysts had expected it to dip slightly to 51.7.

China’s economic recovery quickened in the first quarter rebounding at a record 18.3% from last year’s coronavirus-triggered slump, bolstering confidence growth could hit 8.6% for the full year.

China’s policymakers have signalled they are keen to avoid sudden policy changes that could derail the recovery.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR