China factory activity accelerates in April but cost pressures mount – Caixin PMI

BEIJING — China’s factory activity in April expanded at the fastest pace in four months on stronger demand, but concerns over surging raw materials and input costs clouded the outlook, according to a private survey released on Friday.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 51.9 in April from an 11-month low of 50.6 in March, beating analyst expectations for a smaller uptick to 50.8. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

That contrasted with China’s official PMI on Friday, which showed factory activity expanding at a slower-than-expected pace in April.

Both output and new orders increased at the fastest pace this year, the survey showed, while overseas demand improved. Manufacturers also increased their staffing levels for the first time in five months.

But the private survey showed factories reported a sharp increase in input costs, which surged at their fastest clip since 2017. Some pressure was passed onto customers as output prices continued to rise, although at a slower pace than the month before.

“Raw material prices kept pushing up manufacturers’ costs. The prices of industrial metals — especially steel — and chemical raw materials continued to surge,” said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, in a statement accompanying the data release.