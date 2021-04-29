Chilean, Mexican FX lead Latam losses as Treasury yields rise

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Latin American currencies fell on

Thursday as a jump in U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar

outweighed strength in commodity prices, while regional stocks

hovered around three-month highs.

Mexico’s peso dropped 0.9%, while Chile’s peso

shed 1.2%, leading losses across Latam despite expectations of

improving demand pushing up oil and copper prices.

U.S Treasury yields hit two-week highs on Thursday after

U.S. President Joe Biden late on Wednesday proposed trillions of

dollars in new spending, and after data showed American economic

growth accelerated in the first quarter. Investors expect U.S.

inflation to spike on the new spending measures.

This in turn pressured high-risk high-yield currencies in

emerging markets, as the difference in yields between risky and

risk-free debt narrowed.

“It is a little bit of a surprise what we have seen this

morning as there doesn’t seem to be a clear rational driving the

currency movements and it seems like the market are cutting

straws a little bit,” said Christian Lawrence, senior market

strategist at Rabobank.

“The Mexican peso generally drops when benchmark U.S. yield

rises which seems to be the case, but we don’t see investor risk

appetite being much affected.”

Latam currencies had rallied to three-month highs on

Wednesday after dovish signals from the Federal Reserve made

higher yielding assets appear more attractive.

Brazil’s real was flat after jumping to its highest

point since mid-February in the previous session.

Credit conditions in Brazil improved in March, central bank

figures showed, as a broad measure of consumer and business

default ratios held steady at a decade-low, lending spreads

narrowed and credit growth rose.

Even then, public debt levels have surged to record highs in

the country, straining government finances as a damaging wave of

COVID-19 infections prompted more spending.

Colombia’s peso fell 0.3% despite strong oil prices.

A Reuters poll showed the country’s consumer prices are set to

go up in April on food and public utility price pressures and

despite ongoing effects from the coronavirus

pandemic.

Other Latin American currencies including the Argentine peso

and Peruvian sol edged lower.

Latam stocks were muted in early trade, with the MSCI’s

index of regional stocks trading flat around

three-month highs.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1365.47 0.04

MSCI LatAm 2437.33 0.13

Brazil Bovespa 120618.66 -0.36

Mexico IPC 48911.09 0.87

Chile IPSA 4561.21 -0.55

Argentina MerVal 49860.72 -0.366

Colombia COLCAP 1292.17 0.47

Currencies Latest Daily % change

Brazil real 5.3546 0.10

Mexico peso 20.0720 -0.85

Chile peso 704.5 -1.21

Colombia peso 3704 -0.27

Peru sol 3.773 -0.11

Argentina peso 93.4900 -0.05

(interbank)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru

Editing by Marguerita Choy)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR