Chilean, Mexican FX lead Latam losses as Treasury yields rise

Article content

Latin American currencies fell on

Thursday as a jump in U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar

outweighed strength in commodity prices, while regional stocks

hovered around three-month highs.

Mexico’s peso dropped 0.9%, while Chile’s peso

shed 1.2%, leading losses across Latam despite expectations of

improving demand pushing up oil and copper prices.

U.S Treasury yields hit two-week highs on Thursday after

U.S. President Joe Biden late on Wednesday proposed trillions of

dollars in new spending, and after data showed American economic

growth accelerated in the first quarter. Investors expect U.S.

inflation to spike on the new spending measures.

This in turn pressured high-risk high-yield currencies in

emerging markets, as the difference in yields between risky and

risk-free debt narrowed.

“It is a little bit of a surprise what we have seen this

morning as there doesn’t seem to be a clear rational driving the

currency movements and it seems like the market are cutting

straws a little bit,” said Christian Lawrence, senior market

strategist at Rabobank.

“The Mexican peso generally drops when benchmark U.S. yield

rises which seems to be the case, but we don’t see investor risk