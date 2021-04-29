Charlie XCX Furious at Label Bosses for Dictating Her Social Media Content

Instagram

The ‘Boom Clap’ hitmaker claims she ‘stormed out’ of a meeting with the executives at her record label when they told her what to post on her social media.

AceShowbiz –

Charli XCX “stormed out” of a meeting with her record label because they wanted her to be more “real” on social media.

The “Boom Clap” hitmaker – who has also written songs for the likes of Iggy Azalea, Selena Gomez, and Blondie – was unimpressed when management asked her to post photos with her dogs in a bid to appear more authentic.

Appearing on the “A Future World” podcast, she said, “There is this quest at the moment for authenticity within all art, but particularly in music. There’s this stigma of, ‘They don’t write their songs, they’re not real.’ ”

“I think that transferred to the way labels wanted artists to be on social media.”

“I remember having a meeting with my record label where they were like, ‘We just need you to post every Tuesday about your flaws and maybe you could post some pictures with dogs.’ ”

“I stormed out. I was like, ‘This is f**king ridiculous!’ It was crazy. That’s not real.”

However, the singer isn’t against all changes in the music industry as she praised the way TikTok has had a positive “impact” on the business as a whole.

She explained, “You can really see the impact of viral TikTok songs on the Grammys and the charts and that’s great.”

“The thing I love about it is that it’s dictated by the kids and what they find and gravitate towards themselves rather than what they’re force fed.”