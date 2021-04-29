Chainlink VRF Integrates With BSC to Support DApp Creation By CoinQuora

Chainlink VRF Integrates With BSC to Support DApp Creation
- Chainlink VRF has integrated the Binance Smart Chain mainnet.
- Via this integration, Chainlink will provide cost-efficient and a verifiable source of on-chain randomness for BSC developers.
Chainlink has tweeted that it has successfully integrated the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) mainnet. In particular, Chainlink will provide a tamper-proof, cost-efficient, and verifiable source of on-chain randomness for BSC developers building DApps and NFTs.
#BinanceSmartChain has integrated #Chainlink VRF live on mainnet as the recommended oracle solution for all #BSC developers needing a verifiable & tamper-proof source of on-chain randomness to build provably fair gaming dApp…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
