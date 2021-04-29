Celebrate May Day at Intertops Poker

Article content

Forget bonfires, singing and dancing – enjoy some major poker action this May Day and compete for your share of $2,000 guaranteed

ST JOHN’S, Antigua — May Day traditions include bonfires, singing and dancing around a wooden pole, but here at Intertops Poker we believe there is no better way of marking the occasion than with a hotly-contested poker tournament.

This year our May Day Tournament comes with a guaranteed $2,000 prize pot with satellites taking place every two hours between 9:15am Eastern and 5:15pm Eastern. The buy-in for satellites is $1 plus a $0.10 fee with one ticket to the final guaranteed in each satellite.

If you can’t win your way to a seat at the May Day Final, worry not. You can buy-in to the tournament for $20 plus a $2 fee. The final gets underway at 7:15pm Eastern and will see players go head-to-head for their share of the guaranteed $2,000 prize pool.

But if you can’t wait until Monday 1 May for some serious poker action, Intertops has you covered with its Sunday $10,000 GTD. This tournament averages a mere 65 to 85 players on a weekly basis which makes it an AMAZING tournament to play.

The Sunday Sundowner is a Texas Hold’em tournament with a 10K starting stack and 15 min blind levels. The buy in is low, meaning you can win your way to a massive $10K from just $1 if you can defeat your rivals and claim victory.