Celebrate May Day at Intertops Poker

Forget bonfires, singing and dancing – enjoy some major poker action this May Day and compete for your share of $2,000 guaranteed
ST JOHN’S, Antigua — May Day traditions include bonfires, singing and dancing around a wooden pole, but here at Intertops Poker we believe there is no better way of marking the occasion than with a hotly-contested poker tournament.
This year our May Day Tournament comes with a guaranteed $2,000 prize pot with satellites taking place every two hours between 9:15am Eastern and 5:15pm Eastern. The buy-in for satellites is $1 plus a $0.10 fee with one ticket to the final guaranteed in each satellite.
If you can’t win your way to a seat at the May Day Final, worry not. You can buy-in to the tournament for $20 plus a $2 fee. The final gets underway at 7:15pm Eastern and will see players go head-to-head for their share of the guaranteed $2,000 prize pool.
But if you can’t wait until Monday 1 May for some serious poker action, Intertops has you covered with its Sunday $10,000 GTD. This tournament averages a mere 65 to 85 players on a weekly basis which makes it an AMAZING tournament to play.
The Sunday Sundowner is a Texas Hold’em tournament with a 10K starting stack and 15 min blind levels. The buy in is low, meaning you can win your way to a massive $10K from just $1 if you can defeat your rivals and claim victory.
If you want to take a break from poker and enjoy a few spins on some of the hottest slots in the market right now, Intertops Poker has you covered with its Deposit Spins Special promotion which runs from today until 30 April.
The promotion is being run across two Betsoft titles – Stacked and Take Olympus – and the more you deposit the more free spins you will receive as per the below:
Deposit $25 and receive 40 free spins on Stacked with the code HOUDINI40
Deposit $50 and receive 70 free spins on Take Olympus with the code ATHENA70
Free spins will be added to your account 24-48 hours after you make your deposit, or you can contact customer support ( casinohost@intertops.ag) and they will add them to your account straight away.
Intertops Poker is one of the most established online poker operators, and has been live for more than two decades. Its poker games and tables can be accessed via Instant Play, or by downloading its desktop client. The site has just undergone a major redesign, and is fully optimised for mobile
