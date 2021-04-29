Caterpillar Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Caterpillar (NYSE:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Caterpillar announced earnings per share of $2.87 on revenue of $11.89B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.94 on revenue of $10.93B.

Caterpillar shares are up 27% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.28% from its 52 week high of $237.73 set on March 18. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 11.37% from the start of the year.

Caterpillar follows other major Capital Goods sector earnings this month

Caterpillar’s report follows an earnings beat by ASML ADR on April 21, who reported EPS of $3.86 on revenue of $5.25B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.07 on revenue of $4.81B.

Honeywell had beat expectations on April 23 with first quarter EPS of $1.92 on revenue of $8.45B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.8 on revenue of $8.08B.

