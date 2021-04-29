Cardano Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $1.383841 by 03:07 (07:07 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.08% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 26.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $43.801246B, or 2.10% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $47.170530B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.293094 to $1.383841 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 12.64%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.913579B or 2.06% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.9438 to $1.3838 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 11.10% from its all-time high of $1.56 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $54,366.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.34% on the day.

was trading at $2,730.44 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 5.44%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,016.823587B or 48.77% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $316.231757B or 15.17% of the total cryptocurrency market value.