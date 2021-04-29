Canadian firm files final prospectus for Bitcoin ETF By Cointelegraph

Canadian firm files final prospectus for Bitcoin ETF
After putting the matter to a vote amongst the unitholders of its trust, Toronto-based investment manager Ninepoint Partners has filed its final prospectus for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.
According to an announcement from Ninepoint today, the securities regulatory authorities in each of the 10 provinces and 3 territories of Canada have acknowledged receipt for its application to establish a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund, or ETF. The firm said in March it would allow its unitholders to vote on whether to convert its existing BTC trust to a Bitcoin ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange, or TSX.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.