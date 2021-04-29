BT in talks to find partner for sports business

Article content

LONDON — Britain’s BT Group said on Thursday it was in talks to sell a stake in its sports business BT Sport, confirming a media report that companies such as Amazon, Walt Disney Co and sport streaming group DAZN had shown interest.

Britain’s biggest broadband and mobile operator has spent billions of pounds on Premier League and Champions League rights since it took on the dominant sports broadcaster Sky to stem its customer losses, but its focus has since turned to building its fiber network.

“Further to media reports, BT can confirm that early discussions are being held with a number of select strategic partners, to explore ways to generate investment, strengthen our sports business, and help take it to the next stage in its growth,” BT said.

“The discussions are confidential and may or may not lead to an outcome.”

The report by the Telegraph, citing City sources, said a British broadcaster was also involved in the discussions and potentially leading the bidding.

Analysts say BT’s move into sport helped to attract customers to its broadband service in the early years but sports subscriptions had been impacted by COVID-19, both for consumers and for pubs and clubs that were closed for much of the year.