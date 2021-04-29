British workers move off furlough as economy reopens By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People sit at an outside restaurant area, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, at Covent Garden in London,
LONDON (Reuters) – The proportion of British workers who are on furlough dropped sharply to 13% of the workforce this month as retailers and hospitality venues began to reopen after COVID restrictions, down from 17% before, official figures showed on Thursday.
Spending on goods such as clothing and furnishing also jumped sharply in the week to April 22 as shoppers in England and Wales were able to visit stores for the first time in more than three months, rising 10% above its pre-pandemic level.
