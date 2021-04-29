Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1 By Investing.com



Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1



Investing.com – Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:) reported on Thursday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced earnings per share of $1.74 on revenue of $11.07B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.81 on revenue of $11.12B.

Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are up 15% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.64% from its 52 week high of $67.13 set on January 19. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 9.02% from the start of the year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Bristol-Myers Squibb’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on April 20, who reported EPS of $2.59 on revenue of $22.32B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.34 on revenue of $21.98B.

Abbott Labs had beat expectations on April 20 with first quarter EPS of $1.32 on revenue of $10.46B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $10.69B.

