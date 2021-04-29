Breakout for EOG Resources in the Charts? By StockNews



© Reuters. Breakout for EOG Resources in the Charts?



A key level of resistance has emerged in the chart of EOG Resources (EOG). If the stock surpasses this level, a breakout is expected soon. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.A key level of resistance has formed in the chart of EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:). If this level is surpassed, a breakout is expected.

EOG is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several U.S. shale plays, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford, and the Bakken. The company’s operations are also spread across China and Trinidad

The company’s cost reduction strategy has enabled it to navigate through current market uncertainties. It is one of the leading companies in the Bakken play and the largest in the Eagle Ford, with 1,900 undrilled premium locations. EOG’s access to these key shale resources should support long-term production growth.

Continue reading on StockNews