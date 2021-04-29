Biomarin Pharma Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Biomarin Pharma Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Biomarin Pharma (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Biomarin Pharma announced earnings per share of $0.09 on revenue of $486M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-0.0923 on revenue of $446.78M.

Biomarin Pharma shares are down 8.5% from the beginning of the year, still down 39.19% from its 52 week high of $131.95 set on July 21, 2020. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 9.27% from the start of the year.

Biomarin Pharma follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Biomarin Pharma’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on April 20, who reported EPS of $2.59 on revenue of $22.32B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.34 on revenue of $21.98B.

Abbott Labs had beat expectations on April 20 with first quarter EPS of $1.32 on revenue of $10.46B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $10.69B.

