Binance Stock Tokens Could Break Security Laws By CoinQuora



Regulators: Binance Stock Tokens Could Break Security Laws



German regulators said the Binance stock tokens could break securities laws.

Binance Stock Tokens is a violation of Article 3 (1) of the EU Prospectus Regulation.

According to German regulators, the Binance stock tokens are a success. But this stock could break some security laws.

Recently, Germany’s Financial Supervisory Authority checked Binance’s offering of tokenized shares. The authority said that it doesn’t look too promising for Binance. As per the published report, the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin) thinks that Binance could be violating securities laws. This is due to Binance issuing tokenized stocks of firms like Tesla (NASDAQ:).

The BaFin report didn’t specify the securities that Binance offers or the companies’ products. However, BaFin said that Binance should have issued a scheme. P…

