Binance could face heavy fines over stock tokens warns German regulator By Cointelegraph

Binance could face heavy fines over stock tokens warns German regulator
Binance’s attempts to bridge traditional markets with the cryptocurrency space in the form of fractionalized stock tokens has drawn the attention of Germany’s financial regulator.
The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) warned on Wednesday that the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange could face heavy fines for launching security-tracking tokens without an accompanying investor prospectus.
