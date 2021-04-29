Biden thanks Georgia for crucial election role, touts economic plans

Article content

DULUTH — President Joe Biden marked his 100th day in office on Thursday thanking Georgia voters for putting Democrats in control of Congress and by promoting his plans to spend trillions of dollars to rebuild the U.S. economy.

At a drive-in rally in Duluth, about 30 miles (48 km) northeast of Atlanta, Biden recognized the importance of Democratic victories in Georgia to his agenda.

“We owe special thanks to the people of Georgia,” Biden told a crowd watching from cars outside a sports arena due to COVID-19. “You’re helping us to prove that democracy can still deliver for the people.”

Biden carried the Republican-leaning Southern state in November’s presidential election, the first Democrat to do so in 28 years, and the election victories in January of Georgia’s two Democratic U.S. senators, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, secured Democrats control of the Senate.

The president reminded the audience that the votes of Warnock and Ossoff were pivotal to the passage of his $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package in March.

Near the beginning of his remarks, Biden was briefly interrupted by protesters opposed to privately run immigration detention centers.

Visiting Georgia a day after his first address to a joint session of Congress, Biden urged Americans to support his plan to invest a combined $4 trillion in families and infrastructure to rebuild the middle class.