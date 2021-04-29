Beyonce Serves Some Clappas in New Sexy Pics

Instagram

The ‘Brown Skin Girl’ singer seduces her followers with photos featuring her baring her cleavage in a sheer blue shirt and her butt cheeks in very short shorts.

AceShowbiz –

Beyonce Knowles has treated her fans to some sexy new pictures on Instagram. Showing off her best assets, the R&B diva posted on Wednesday, April 28 a series of photos taken from her glamorous photo shot.

The former Destiny’s Child member set the temperature rising as she flashed her ample cleavage in a sheer blue shirt while sitting on the floor in one of the snaps which was taken from above. She paired the top with a pair of very short green shorts, giving a glimpse of her butt cheeks as she turned her back to the camera in another image.

The 39-year-old singer also posed against a huge window which overlooked the city’s landscape behind her. She completed her look with open toe tan snakeskin high heels. In another close-up selfie, she got playful and puckered up to the camera.

In another series of glamorous shots, Beyonce dressed up in a green neon mini dress. Posing on a balcony, she complemented her electrifying style with a hand bag and a pair of stilettos in matching color, while accessorizing with purple tinted sunglasses and some chunky gold drop earrings.

More photos from the same photo shoot can been seen on Bey’s official website.

Bey has been lately enjoying her downtime with her family. While she and her husband Jay-Z are notoriously private about her family, the rapper recently gave a rare interview about raising their their children.

“[Family] is your foundation. Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?” he told the Sunday Times Style. “[The goal is to] just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be,” the 51-year-old added. “It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We’re just guides.”

“Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.’ What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports?” the Roc Nation founder went on explaining. “I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”