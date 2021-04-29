Beyoncé, Michelle Williams See Kelly Rowland Give Birth

“We had our family join on Zoom,” Rowland explained. “They were able to see Noah come into the world. It was beautiful.”
Not only that, but Beyoncé and Williams — who Rowland described as “awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome” aunts — met little Noah “immediately” after she was able to bring him home.
This isn’t the only time Rowland has recently talked about B and Michelle meeting the new baby.
“The girls were literally over here at the house just recently and when they met the baby it was like another part of my heart just…,” she said. “Being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift.”
It’s too sweet to hear about everyone meeting baby Noah. Congratulations again to Kelly and her family!
