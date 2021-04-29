Bethenny Frankel Feels ‘Pretty Lucky’ Matching With Paul Bernon on Dating App During First Date

Instagram

Though her fiancee ‘came as advertised,’ the former ‘Real Housewives of New York’ star opens up that she is glad her husband-to-be is ‘better than advertised.’

Bethenny Frankel is happy to match with fiance Paul Bernon. Looking back at her first date with the man she met on dating app, the former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star admitted that she felt “pretty lucky” when she saw him for the very first time.

Revealing how her first date went after they got matched online, the 50-year-old told PEOPLE, “I was pretty lucky when I walked in and saw him. He had a twinkle.” The CEO of SkinnyGirl went on to say that Paul was better in person than how he came off in his dating profile. “He came as advertised – better than advertised. He overshot the mark,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bethenny also recalled how she got engagement to the 43-year-old businessman. Spilling the beans after keeping the engagement a secret for over a month, the “Bethenny Ever After” alum recounted, “It was intimate. Just the two of us.”

The romantic proposal took place “on an island off of Florida” in February. Offering more details, the reality TV star said, “No makeup, no manicure, no ring photos. It was very simple and beautiful.” On the reason why she decided to keep it private, she admitted, “It felt like a strange thing to announce,” before adding, “that just felt counter-intuitive.”

Bethenny also stressed that she has no plans to rush down the aisle. She explained to the publication, “I’m not going to be the old lady about to hit menopause going to the newsstand to buy bridal magazine. I’m like, ‘What are you doing?’ ”

The “Skating with the Stars” alum also told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on “Live” about her wedding plans. During a Wednesday, April 28 interview, she pointed out that she and her fiance “didn’t want to jump right into the planning mode.”





“It also feels awkward at my age to be worrying about the dress and the whole pomp and circumstance,” she added. “We had a [wedding] date but then it felt rushed and this was all we were talking about. I feel like I’ve done it wrong so many times.”