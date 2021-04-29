Beijing investigates crypto mining farms to improve energy efficiency By Cointelegraph

Beijing investigates crypto mining farms to improve energy efficiency
Beijing authorities are reportedly conducting inspections of crypto mining data centers to better understand their impact on energy consumption, Reuters reports Thursday.
The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology on Tuesday sent an emergency notice to the city’s data center operators asking them to report whether they are involved in mining (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. The notice required data centers to report the amount of power consumed by crypto mining, the report notes.
