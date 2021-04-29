Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.25% By Investing.com

Home Business Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.25% By...

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.25% to hit a new 52-week high.

The best performers of the session on the were Nickel Mines Ltd (ASX:), which rose 7.91% or 0.085 points to trade at 1.160 at the close. Meanwhile, Ramelius Resources Ltd (ASX:) added 6.77% or 0.110 points to end at 1.735 and Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.38% or 0.025 points to 0.490 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nuix Ltd (ASX:), which fell 5.62% or 0.24 points to trade at 4.03 at the close. Unibail Rodamco Westfield (ASX:) declined 4.52% or 0.25 points to end at 5.28 and Woolworths Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.86% or 1.600 points to 39.810.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 779 to 579 and 378 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nuix Ltd (ASX:) fell to all time lows; losing 5.62% or 0.24 to 4.03.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 8.85% to 10.858.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.31% or 5.45 to $1779.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.58% or 0.37 to hit $64.23 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 0.57% or 0.38 to trade at $67.16 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.06% to 0.7793, while AUD/JPY rose 0.32% to 84.84.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.02% at 90.610.

