Asian stocks, FX gain on dovish Fed, Biden’s stimulus plans

Asian shares and currencies rose on

Thursday, as the dollar slipped to a near nine-week low after

the U.S Federal Reserve maintained a dovish outlook and

President Joe Biden proposed an $1.8 trillion stimulus package.

U.S Treasury yields fell overnight, pulling the dollar along

with it, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said “it is not time yet”

to begin discussing any change in policy and quashed speculation

on early tapering of asset buying.

“Asian currencies are seeing relief gains on the back of the

Fed’s sanguine outlook on inflation, which implies that U.S.

monetary policy is likely to remain accommodative and supportive

of inflows into Asia,” said Chang Wei-Liang, macro strategist

(forex and credit) at DBS Bank.

Asian currencies including the Indian rupee and the

Indonesian rupiah strengthened 0.44% and 0.24%,

respectively. The South Korean won rose 0.43% to

touch its strongest level in more than two months.

“In the near term… Asia-Pacific EM currencies may continue

to push higher against the greenback,” said Daniel Dubrovsky,

strategist at DailyFX. He, however, added that a downturn in

sentiment could revive demand for the safe-haven dollar

“A key risk for these currencies, such as the Indonesian