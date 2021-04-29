Asian stocks, FX gain on dovish Fed, Biden’s stimulus plans

Asian shares and currencies rose on

Thursday, as the dollar slipped to a near nine-week low after

the U.S Federal Reserve maintained a dovish outlook and

President Joe Biden proposed an $1.8 trillion stimulus package.

U.S Treasury yields fell overnight, pulling the dollar along

with it, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said “it is not time yet”

to begin discussing any change in policy and quashed speculation

on early tapering of asset buying.

“Asian currencies are seeing relief gains on the back of the

Fed’s sanguine outlook on inflation, which implies that U.S.

monetary policy is likely to remain accommodative and supportive

of inflows into Asia,” said Chang Wei-Liang, macro strategist

(forex and credit) at DBS Bank.

Asian currencies including the Indian rupee and the

Indonesian rupiah strengthened 0.44% and 0.24%,

respectively. The South Korean won rose 0.43% to

touch its strongest level in more than two months.

“In the near term… Asia-Pacific EM currencies may continue

to push higher against the greenback,” said Daniel Dubrovsky,

strategist at DailyFX. He, however, added that a downturn in

sentiment could revive demand for the safe-haven dollar

“A key risk for these currencies, such as the Indonesian

rupiah, Malaysian ringgit and Indian rupee, is rising borrowing

costs from the United States. This would make the repayment of

foreign debt more difficult.”

Stocks in Asia gained on Fed’s dovish stance, with most

markets trading in the positive territory.

Indian shares gained in volatile trading, as

investors looked ahead to quarterly earnings even as the country

posted a record rise in coronavirus cases and deaths over the

last 24 hours, with overall caseload rising above 18 million.

Markets in Malaysia were closed on account of a local

holiday.

Thailand’s finance ministry cut the country’s economic

growth forecast to 2.3% from the 2.8% growth it projected

earlier, as the country continues to face the brunt of a third

wave of coronavirus infections.

The benchmark stock index, however, extended gains

from the previous day and scaled a more than three-week peak,

while the baht rose 0.42%.

Stocks in Manila reversed to positive territory,

after falling as much as 0.8% in early trading, with utilities

and technology stocks leading gains.

Highlights

** Top gainers on the Thailand’s SETI include

Autocorp Holding PCL, up 29.6%

** Top gainer on the Jakarta stock index was Agro

Yasa Lestari PT Tbk, up 33.8%

** The biggest gainers on the NSE index were JSW Steel Ltd

and Bajaj Finserv Ltd, up 5.67% and 5.06%,

respectively

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0735 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK

DAILY YTD % DAILY S YTD

% % %

Japan -0.21 -5.13 0.21 5.87

China +0.16 +0.93 0.52 0.05

India +0.44 -1.30 0.30 6.63

Indonesia +0.24 -2.90 0.64 0.57

Philippines +0.19 -0.69 0.28 -9.13

S.Korea +0.43 -1.99 -0.23 10.46

Singapore +0.02 -0.29 0.09 13.31

Taiwan -0.04 +1.91 0.00 19.24

Thailand +0.42 -4.04 0.91 9.78

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi

Aich)

