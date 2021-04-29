Asian shares slip but economic optimism keeps world shares near record high

Article content

TOKYO — Asian shares slipped on Friday but world stocks held near a record high after strong U.S. economic data and the Federal Reserve’s commitment to continue supporting the economy fueled investors’ appetite for risk.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.5% with both Japan and China falling ahead of a long weekend. Both markets will be closed through Wednesday.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.4% while China’s CSI 300 lost 0.5% in early trade.

MSCI’s broadest gauge of world stocks covering 50 markets, ACWI, was little changed, a day after it hit a historic high, extending its monthly gains to 5.1%.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 also closed at an all-time high while the Nasdaq Composite hit a intraday record before paring some gains.

For both ACWI and S&P500, analysts are now expecting the earnings in the next 12 months to recover to above their pre-pandemic levels.

Amazon reported stellar results late on Thursday, lifting its shares by 2.4% in an after-hours trade.

Data on Thursday also showed U.S. economic growth accelerated in the first quarter, fueled by massive government aid to households and businesses.

New York City aims to “fully reopen” on July 1 after more than a year of closures and capacity restrictions, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, buttressing hopes for recovery in the battered service sector.