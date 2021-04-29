Asian currencies benefit from weaker dollar after Fed

Article content

Asian currencies strengthened on

Thursday, benefiting from a slide in the U.S dollar to a near

nine-week low after the U.S Federal Reserve maintained a dovish

outlook and quashed speculation on early bond tapering.

U.S Treasury yields fell overnight, pulling the dollar along

with it, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said “it is not time yet”

to begin discussing any change in policy, implying a

continuation of the central bank’s accommodative policy

settings.

“Asian currencies are seeing relief gains on the back of the

Fed’s sanguine outlook on inflation, which implies that U.S.

monetary policy is likely to remain accommodative and supportive

of inflows into Asia,” said Chang Wei-Liang, Macro Strategist

(FX and Credit) at DBS Bank.

“That said, the Fed’s dovish stance will be increasingly

challenged by improving U.S. data, with a robust U.S. recovery

taking shape now. As such, Asian currency gains could remain

restrained on expectations of an eventual Fed taper later this

year,” he added.

Though major indexes in Wall Street closed lower overnight,

stocks in Asia responded positively to Fed’s dovish stance, with

most markets trading in positive territory.

Indian shares jumped as much as 1.2% to mark a more