Asia Stocks Point Lower After GDP Spurs U.S. Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks look set to weaken Friday after another all-time record for the U.S. market overnight, as investors weighed the latest corporate earnings and solid economic growth data.

Futures pointed down in Hong Kong, Australia and Japan, where markets will reopen after a holiday. U.S. contracts slipped following a new high for the S&P 500 and a stronger close for the Nasdaq 100 amid mixed earnings reports.

Ford Motor Co. and EBay Inc. disappointed, while Facebook Inc.’s results took it to a record. Apple Inc. wiped out earlier earnings-driven gains on concerns about chip shortages. Amazon.com Inc. climbed after hours on a better-than-estimated revenue forecast, while Twitter Inc. sank amid a lackluster outlook.

Risk sentiment was buoyed by data showing the U.S. economy expanded at a robust 6.4% annualized rate in the first quarter, while jobless claims fell to a fresh pandemic low. Treasuries weakened and the dollar was steady.

Investors are anticipating more support from the government to add the optimism from economic numbers. President Joe Biden has unveiled a $1.8 trillion social package in addition to his infrastructure plans. And there’s no sign yet of the Federal Reserve withdrawing policy accommodation, with Chair Jerome Powell reasserting this week that he’s looking for more progress in the jobs market, and that inflation pressures are likely temporary.