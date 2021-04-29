Anne Heche Claims Ellen DeGeneres Dictated Her Outfit During Relationship

WENN

The ‘Hung’ actress has accused the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ host of telling her what to wear when they were dating back in the late 1990s, leaving her uncomfortable with her look.

Actress Anne Heche has accused ex Ellen DeGeneres of dictating her outfit choices during their romance.

The “Hung” actress reviewed her “iconic red carpet looks” from over the years in a new TikTok clip when she made the comments about the U.S. talk show host.

A photo popped up of the pair attending the 1998 Golden Globes together, with the former couple coordinating in navy outfits.

However, Anne insisted the look wasn’t to her taste, sharing, “Why do I look like a hippie? It’s because Ellen didn’t want me to dress sexy.”

Anne then gave her look a 0 out of 10, putting her thumb down and saying, “Bye, no.”

Anne and Ellen dated from 1997 until 2000. She later married Coleman Laffoon, with whom she shares son Homer, before their split in 2007, and went on to welcome her second son, Atlas, with actor James Tupper in 2009. They separated in 2018.

Ellen has been married to wife Portia de Rossi since 2008.

Anne Heche also talked about her relationship with Ellen in a 2020 interview. “I was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres for three-and-a-half years and the stigma attached to that relationship was so bad that I was fired from my multi-million dollar picture deal and I did not work in a studio picture for 10 years,” she claimed.

In one instance, she was blocked from attending her own movie event because she took Ellen as her date. She said, “I took Ellen to the premiere and I was ushered out before the movie even ended and was told I was not allowed to go to my own after party for fear that they would get pictures of me with a woman.”