American Tower Earnings Beat, Revenue Inline In Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – American Tower (NYSE:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that was inline with expectations.

American Tower announced earnings per share of $1.45 on revenue of $2.16B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $2.16B.

American Tower shares are up 15% from the beginning of the year, still down 7.44% from its 52 week high of $272.20 set on July 29, 2020. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 9.02% from the start of the year.

American Tower follows other major Services sector earnings this month

American Tower’s report follows an earnings beat by Visa A on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $5.73B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $5.56B.

Comcast had beat expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $0.76 on revenue of $27.21B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.5852 on revenue of $26.72B.

