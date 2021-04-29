Amazon.com Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1 By Investing.com



Amazon.com Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1



Investing.com – Amazon.com (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Amazon.com announced earnings per share of $1.09 on revenue of $26.02M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $9.49 on revenue of $104.49B.

Amazon.com shares are up 7% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.59% from its 52 week high of $3,552.25 set on September 2, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 12.15% from the start of the year.

Amazon.com shares gained 1.08% in intra-day trade following the report.

Amazon.com follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Amazon.com’s report follows an earnings beat by Visa A on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $5.73B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $5.56B.

Comcast had beat expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $0.76 on revenue of $27.21B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.5852 on revenue of $26.72B.

