Amazon.com Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Amazon.com Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1
Investing.com – Amazon.com (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.
Amazon.com announced earnings per share of $1.09 on revenue of $26.02M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $9.49 on revenue of $104.49B.
Amazon.com shares are up 7% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.59% from its 52 week high of $3,552.25 set on September 2, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 12.15% from the start of the year.
Amazon.com shares gained 1.08% in intra-day trade following the report.
Amazon.com follows other major Services sector earnings this month
Amazon.com’s report follows an earnings beat by Visa A on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $5.73B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $5.56B.
Comcast had beat expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $0.76 on revenue of $27.21B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.5852 on revenue of $26.72B.
Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.