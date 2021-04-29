Alyssa Milano Fires Back at Troll Calling Her a ‘Washed up Actress’

WENN/Instar

Reacting to the hurtful comment, the former ‘Charmed’ star tells the critic that negative people can just ‘f**k off’ and ‘move along’ since their remark is meaningless.

Alyssa Milano has no hesitation in firing back at the cruel comments running wild on the internet. Having been called a “washed up actress” by an online user, the actress known for her role as Phoebe Halliwell in “Charmed” shared her response via her social media platform.

On Wednesday, April 28, the 48-year-old actress turned to TikTok upon noticing that one commenter wrote online, “Sad that a washed up actress is still trying to be important.” Reacting to such remark, she posted a fiery response video with a caption that read, “This ‘washed up actress’ has something to say.”

In the clip shared, the former star of “Who’s the Boss?” began by pointing out at the comment she included in the upper left-hand corner of the screen. “See these? I get a lot of those,” she admitted. “Usually, it comes from people who identify as a different political party than I do. You see, I identify with a political party who believes in equality and equity and opportunity for everyone.”

“And also the party who fights for the most vulnerable and the marginalized communities,” the political activist continued. Making it clear that she was not exactly “washed up,” she continued by pointing out, “Just because you say something to be hurtful doesn’t make it true. I have consistently worked since I was 7 years old. And you can just f**k off now and move along.”

Alyssa began her career in the show business when she was only 7 years old. At the time, she landed the part of an orphan in a stage play titled “Annie”. Her first appearance on TV came when she was cast as Tony Danza‘s daughter Samantha Micelli on “Who’s the Boss?” in 1984. She starred on “Charmed” in 1998 and even became a producer for the show’s fifth and sixth seasons.

The #MeToo activist, who appeared in the Netflix TV series “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later” and “Insatiable“, recently revealed plans to bring “Who’s the Boss?” back to a modern audience. Making use of Instagram in August 2020, she shared the news, “I AM SO EXCITED! #WhosTheBoss is coming back.”

She then continued, “I’ve wanted to share this for so long and now I can! We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today. Can’t wait to share their stories with you. So happy.”