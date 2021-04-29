Altria Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1 By Investing.com



Altria Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1



Investing.com – Altria (NYSE:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Altria announced earnings per share of $1.07 on revenue of $4.88B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.04 on revenue of $4.97B.

Altria shares are up 15% from the beginning of the year, still down 10.29% from its 52 week high of $52.59 set on March 26. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 9.02% from the start of the year.

Altria follows other major Consumer/Non-Cyclical sector earnings this month

Altria’s report follows an earnings beat by Procter&Gamble on April 20, who reported EPS of $1.26 on revenue of $18.11B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $17.96B.

Coca-Cola had beat expectations on April 19 with first quarter EPS of $0.55 on revenue of $9B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.5039 on revenue of $8.68B.

