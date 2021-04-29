Alleged $366M Bitcoin mixer busted after analysis of 10 years of blockchain data By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
U.S. authorities have arrested the alleged mastermind behind a multi-million darknet-based BTC mixing service, Fog, after analyzing 10 years of blockchain data.

Authorities have issued a chilling warning to other users of illegal blockchain services: Anything you do today may come back to haunt you as “this activity is on this ledger forever” and ever-more sophisticated analytics technology can track down crimes committed years earlier.