Alleged $366M Bitcoin mixer busted after analysis of 10 years of blockchain data By Cointelegraph

Alleged $366M Bitcoin mixer busted after analysis of 10 years of blockchain data
U.S. authorities have arrested the alleged mastermind behind a multi-million darknet-based BTC mixing service, Fog, after analyzing 10 years of blockchain data.
Authorities have issued a chilling warning to other users of illegal blockchain services: Anything you do today may come back to haunt you as “this activity is on this ledger forever” and ever-more sophisticated analytics technology can track down crimes committed years earlier.
