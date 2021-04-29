Alchemy raises $80M to power the NFT boom as the ‘AWS of blockchain’ By Cointelegraph

Alchemy raises $80M to power the NFT boom as the ‘AWS of blockchain’
Blockchain developer Alchemy has announced that it has raised $80 million in a Series B round to further develop platforms that power non-fungible token marketplaces.
The funding round, announced on Wednesday, April 28, was led by technology-focused investment manager Coatue, and Addition Capital, a venture fund from American investor Lee Fixel.
