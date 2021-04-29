ABBC Coin, AAVE and Fantom (FTM) rally higher after partnership announcements By Cointelegraph

Ether’s market dominance has risen from 10.79% at the start of the year to 15.4% currently, whereas Bitcoin’s (BTC) market cap has dropped from over 70% to 48.2% during the same period.

On April 29 Ether’s (ETH) price rose to another all-time high, boosting its market capitalization to over $320 billion. With the recent rally, Ether’s market cap has overtaken platinum and PayPal to become the 32nd most valuable asset in the world, according to data from CompaniesMarketCap.

