ABBC Coin, AAVE and Fantom (FTM) rally higher after partnership announcements By Cointelegraph

ABBC Coin, AAVE and Fantom (FTM) rally higher after partnership announcements
On April 29 Ether’s (ETH) price rose to another all-time high, boosting its market capitalization to over $320 billion. With the recent rally, Ether’s market cap has overtaken platinum and PayPal to become the 32nd most valuable asset in the world, according to data from CompaniesMarketCap.
Ether’s market dominance has risen from 10.79% at the start of the year to 15.4% currently, whereas Bitcoin’s (BTC) market cap has dropped from over 70% to 48.2% during the same period.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.