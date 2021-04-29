21% of Muscovites think crypto and digital currencies will replace fiat in 10 years By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

21% of Muscovites think crypto and digital currencies will replace fiat in 10 years

New research from one of the top 10 major banks in Russia, Otkritie Bank, has found that 14% of Russians think crypto will replace fiat in 10 years.

According to Russian publication Nord News, the survey was conducted between April 12 and April 16, with a sample base of 1,000 Russians aged between 18 and 65 who live in cities with a population of over 100,000.