2 Upgraded Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now By StockNews

Similar to small-cap companies that typically benefit during economic recoveries, many mid-cap companies could be the beneficiaries of increasing consumer spending, the recovering job market and continued monetary policy support. So, we think it could be wise to bet on mid-cap stocks Brunswick (NYSE:) and Axalta (AXTA) that have recently be accorded rating upgrades by analysts.While large-cap stocks tend to outperform during periods of economic uncertainty, small- and mid-cap stocks tend to outperform during economic recoveries. And compared to small-caps, mid-cap stocks typically possess lesser risk because their businesses are relatively more diversified. Moreover, mid-cap stocks usually have better access to capital compared to their small-cap counterparts. Given the ongoing fast-paced economic recovery and easy access to capital thanks to an accommodative monetary policy, several mid-cap stocks could be well positioned to outperform their small- and large-cap counterparts.

In fact, the mid-cap stocks have outperformed the small-cap ones over the past three months, a period which witnessed a steady economic recovery. This is evident from the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s (IJH) 15% returns over this period compared to the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s (IJR) 13% gains. The returns also compare favorably to the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s (IVV) 10.5% returns over the same time frame.

The ratings of Discover Brunswick Corporation (BC) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd . (NYSE:) have recently been upgraded by Wall Street analysts. Given the favorable backdrop, it could be wise to bet on these mid-cap players now.

