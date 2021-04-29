100 fascinating facts about crypto’s last 100 days By Cointelegraph

100 fascinating facts about crypto’s last 100 days
Crypto data aggregator CoinMetrics has compiled a list of 100 insights into the recent performance of the digital asset markets — and the figures add up to a very bullish picture for the ecosystem.
Released to celebrate the 100th issue of its “State of the Network” report, the list notes that a $100 investment made into Dogecoin (DOGE) 100 days ago would be worth $2,742 today — outperforming the same $100 investment in (BTC) (which would be valued at $135 today), Ether (ETH) ($186), and Uniswap (UNI) ($401).
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.