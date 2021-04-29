100 fascinating facts about crypto’s last 100 days By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Crypto data aggregator CoinMetrics has compiled a list of 100 insights into the recent performance of the digital asset markets — and the figures add up to a very bullish picture for the ecosystem.

Released to celebrate the 100th issue of its “State of the Network” report, the list notes that a $100 investment made into Dogecoin (DOGE) 100 days ago would be worth $2,742 today — outperforming the same $100 investment in (BTC) (which would be valued at $135 today), Ether (ETH) ($186), and Uniswap (UNI) ($401).

Price performance of BTC, ETH, UNI, and DOGE over past 100 days: CoinMetrics