Zack Snyder Plots DC Movie Marathon to Raise Funds for Suicide Prevention

The ‘Justice League’ director plans to host a viewing party for ‘Man of Steel’, ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, and ‘Justice League’ to raise money for good cause.

Director Zack Snyder is planning to stage a mammoth movie marathon of his “Justice League” trilogy to celebrate the superhero franchise with fans and raise money for a good cause.

The filmmaker recently debuted his four-hour director’s cut of “Justice League”, and now he would like to screen it as part of a special fundraising event, where attendees would also get to view his 2013 Superman blockbuster “Man of Steel“, and 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” in one weekend.

Snyder, who stepped down from completing “Justice League” following his daughter’s suicide, is just waiting for the COVID pandemic to blow over so he can give fans a big viewing to remember.

“Just the trilogy now, if you use the Batman v Superman Ultimate Edition, which is the director’s cut edition, that’s a solid three hours, and then Justice League is four, so the trilogy is nine hours now, so it’s a pretty good little world, if you really wanna go (there),” he explained.

“I’m hoping in the fall to do a fundraiser for suicide prevention where we’re gonna play all three IMAX – because I did complete an IMAX version of Justice League – and so our plan is in the fall, all the fans to get together and do like, a weekend at Universal CityWalk (Hollywood attraction) or somewhere with a giant theatre, and everyone flies in from all over the world, all the hardcore fans, and we just do all three movies and just go nuts (sic).”

Snyder came up with the idea for the trilogy screening event as a way to give back to fans who have really supported him throughout his family tragedy and the drama surrounding the original “Justice League” release, which was critically-mauled after Joss Whedon was brought onboard to complete the 2017 film.

The overwhelmingly-negative fan reaction prompted devotees to call on Snyder to share his own cut of the DC Comics film, which premiered in March (21) as “Zack Snyder’s Justice League“.

Appearing on the “Life Is Short” with Justin Long podcast, he said of the opportunity to share his vision with the world, “It was incredibly cathartic and we really all did a lot of healing through this process, and literally a lot of the fans have really become, you’re not supposed to do this, but they’re now friends of mine…”

“There’s a core group of them that really are amazing, they’ve raised so much money for suicide prevention and mental health awareness, it’s unbelievable…”