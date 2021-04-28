Younes Bendjima Appears to Diss Ex Kourtney Kardashian Over Her Make-Out Pic With Travis Barker

Instagram/WENN/DJDM

The model has a salty response after the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star shares a photo of herself passionately kissing the Blink-182 drummer in a string bikini.

AceShowbiz –

Younes Bendjima is apparently not a big fan of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s escalating PDA. Shortly after his ex-girlfriend posted a picture of her making out with the Blink-182 drummer, the model took to social media to throw a major shade at them.

The 27-year-old hunk shared his salty response via Instagram Story on Monday, April 26. In the since-deleted post, he wrote, “Shamelessness has become so normal in today’s society that modesty has become strange.”

Younes Bendjima apparently dissed Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker over their PDA.

Younes didn’t mention any name in his Story, but the post came shortly after Kourtney surprised her Instagram followers with a photo of herself in a thong bikini while passionately kissing Travis in the desert. The snap saw her being carried by the musician, who went shirtless. In the accompanying message, she gushed, “Just Like Heaven.”

This was not the first time the Algerian native dissed the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star online. In late March, he seemingly defended himself after her ex’s sister Khloe Kardashian labeled him “toxic.”

“Do yourself a favor. Surround yourself with those who speak of visions, ideas, goals, growth. Not those who sit and gossip about others. And if you do find yourself in that situation, excuse yourself and walk away,” he penned on his Instagram Story. “The game ends when you choose to leave such a gathering.”

Younes apparently responded to Khloe’s shade at him, who wrote on Twitter, “He was sooooooo toxic and negative for Kourt. #KUWTK.” When a fan asked whether she was talking about “Y?” the Good American founder replied, “Yous (sic) smart.” She also called him “negative” in the March 25 episode of “KUWTK”.

Younes was in a romantic relationship with Kourtney for more than a year. However, they split in August 2018. After briefly reconciling in 2019, they ultimately went separate ways. As for Kourtney, she confirmed her romance with Travis in mid-February this year.