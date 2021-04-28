Willow Smith Talks Polyamory In Red Table Talk

“With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you.”
Willow previously said that she was open to polyamory in a 2019 Red Table talk, saying, “I love men and women equally, and so I would definitely want one man, one woman. I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people.”
Now, Willow has decided to live a polyamorous life. “With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you,” Willow now told Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. “Not just stepping into monogamy because that’s what everyone around you says is the right thing to do.”
“Doing research into polyamory, the main reason why divorces happen is infidelity,” she continued.
As for mom Jada’s response, she said, “I think anything goes, as long as the intentions are clear — more to yourself than anything. I know that there’s a lot of beauty that sits outside of the conventional boxes.”
Jada added, “Most people are practicing monogamy because they feel they have no other choice. We all know that most people out here do an ethical non-monogamy any damn way.”
For Willow, there’s only one way that she could see herself getting married. “The history of marriage really irks me — the history of marriage as a whole, and what it has represented over the years, for women in particular,” she said. “The only way I would get married is, let’s say me and my partner or partners want to help people and we need to put our finances together to make that vision happen.”
Willow also emphasized that polyamory isn’t about having lots of sex. “Let’s say you haven’t always been the person wanting sex all the time, but your partner is,” she explained. “Are you going to be the person to say, ‘Just because I don’t have these needs, you can’t have them either? That’s one of the reasons why I was interested in poly, because I was introduced to it through kind of a nonsexual lens.”
