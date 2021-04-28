Willow Smith Is The Pop-Punk Artist We All Deserve

She went on to say in the statement that she “was always so inspired by the power of her [Jada’s] voice” and that she “never felt like [she] could sing that kind of music because [she] was always trained to sing R&B and pop.” Willow also said, “I realized that it’s not my voice that can’t sing this kind of music. I was afraid to sing this kind of music because I wasn’t sure what people would think.”